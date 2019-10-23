Markets
Alexion Pharma Raises 2019 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) increased its revenues and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2019.

The company raised its fiscal year 2019 earnings per share outlook to a range of $8.58 to $8.78 from the prior estimation of $8.13 to $8.41 per share. It also increased its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to a range of $10.25 to $10.40 from the previous outlook of $9.65 to $9.85 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.94 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now projects total revenues for fiscal year 2019 to be $4.860 billion to $4.890 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $4.750 billion to $4.800 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $4.85 billion.

