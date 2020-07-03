Alexion Pharma Agrees To Settle Charges Of FCPA Violations

(RTTNews) - The SEC announced that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) has agreed to pay more than $21 million to resolve charges that it violated the books and records and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. SEC found that two Alexion subsidiaries made payments to foreign government officials to secure favorable treatment for the company's primary drug, Soliris.

"Alexion's internal accounting controls failed to detect and prevent payments to foreign government officials by its subsidiaries," said Melissa Hodgman, an Associate Director in the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

