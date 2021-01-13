Alexion pauses enrollment for COVID-19 study testing its rare blood-disorder drug

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O on Wednesday paused enrollment in a late-stage study testing its rare blood-disorder drug in adults with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation.

The decision is based on a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee, which highlighted the lack of data on the effectiveness of the drug, Ultomiris, when added to existing standard of care, the company said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

