Alexion (ALXN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ALXN fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.96 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 and grew from $2.71 in the year-ago period.

Moreover, revenues rose 15% year over year to $1.59 billion for the reported quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. The positive impact of foreign currency on total revenues was less than 1%, inclusive of hedging activities. Revenues were driven by higher sales of Soliris, Ultomiris and Strensiq.

Shares of Alexion have gained 50.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s 15% rally.

Revenues in Detail

Soliris (approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria [PNH], atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome [aHUS] and generalized myasthenia gravis) sales were up 1% year over year to $1023.5 million for the reported quarter.

Long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris — approved for the treatment of adult patients with PNH and aHUS — generated sales of $313.5 million compared with $170.2 million in the year-ago quarter, representing an 84% increase.

Strensiq revenues were $185.9 million (up 11% year over year). Kanuma contributed $29.2 million (down 14% year over year) to quarterly revenues.

Cost Summary

Adjusted research and development expenses increased to $269.8 million from $226.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $384.6 million, up from $340 million in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year Results

The company reported full-year 2020 adjusted earnings of $12.51 per share, up from $10.53 in 2019. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.06 per share.

Revenues were $6.07 billion for 2020 compared with $4.99 billion in 2019. Revenues also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.96 billion.

Pipeline Update

Alexion’s phase IIII study on Ultomirisin children and adolescents with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder is underway.

In November 2020, the Ultomiris 100 mg/mL higher concentration formulation for PNH and aHUS was approved in the European Union. An application for approval is under review in Japan. This higher-concentration formulation is designed to reduce infusion time by more than 60% to about 45 minutes.

In January 2021, Alexion paused further enrollment in a phase III study of Ultomiris — pending further analysis of the data — in adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation, due to lack of efficacy. This decision was made based on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee, following its review of data from a pre-specified interim analysis.

In December 2021, Alexion entered into a definitive agreement with U.K.-based pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca AZN, whereby the latter will acquire the former.

Our Take

Alexion’s fourth-quarter results were strong despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company continues to take proactive measures to mitigate the risk of potential interruptions in supply and/or access to patients' customary site-of-care locations.

