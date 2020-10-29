Alexion (ALXN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Ups '20 Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ALXN third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 and grew from $2.79 in the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, revenues rose 26% year over year to $1.59 billion in the reported quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. The negative impact of foreign currency on total revenues was 2%, inclusive of hedging activities. Revenues were driven by higher sales of Soliris, Ultomiris and Strensiq.

Shares of Alexion have gained 8.2% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 6.9%.

Revenues in Detail

Soliris (approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria [PNH], atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome [aHUS] and generalized myasthenia gravis [gMG]) sales were up 5% year over year to $1042.3 million in the reported quarter.

Long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris, approved for the treatment of adult patients with PNH and aHUS, generated sales of $289.3 million compared with $89.9 million in the year-ago quarter,representing a 222% increase.

Strensiq revenues were $189.4 million (up 23% year over year). Kanuma contributed $28.4 million (flat year over year) to quarterly revenues.

Cost Summary

Adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $269.3 million from $186.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $301.3 million, up from $260.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

2020 Guidance

Alexion increased total revenues and adjusted earnings per share guidance but lowered the operating margin view.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $11.70-$12.00 (previous guidance:$10.65-$10.95). The company now projects revenues of $5.90-$5.95 billion (previous guidance: $$5.50-$5.60 billion).

Combined revenues from Soliris and Ultomiris are now estimated at $5.00-$5.04 billion (previous guidance: $4.73-$4.76 billion).

Pipeline Update

Alexion’s phase II/III study on Soliris in children and adolescents with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is underway.

In October, the FDA approved the Ultomiris100 mg/mL formulation for PNH and aHUS.

Our Take

Alexion’s third-quarter results were strong despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as Soliris maintains momentum. The company continues to take proactive measures to mitigate the risk of potential interruptions in supply and/or access to patients' customary site-of-care locations.

