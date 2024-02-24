News & Insights

Alexei Navalny's body handed over to his mother, spokeswoman says

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

February 24, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in prison last week, has been handed over to his mother, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Yarmysh said she did not know if the authorities would allow a funeral to be held "the way the family wants and the way Alexei deserves". (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey) Keywords: RUSSIA NAVALNY/DEATH BODY (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.