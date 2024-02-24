Alexei Navalny's body handed over to his mother, spokeswoman says

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in prison last week, has been handed over to his mother, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Yarmysh said she did not know if the authorities would allow a funeral to be held "the way the family wants and the way Alexei deserves". (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey) Keywords: RUSSIA NAVALNY/DEATH BODY (URGENT)

