Alexandria Stock Soars 10.9% in a Month: Will the Trend Continue?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE shares have gained 10.9% over the past month compared with the industry 's growth of 2.4%.

The company owns a premium portfolio of life science campuses in high-barrier U.S. innovation clusters. Demand is uneven, but leasing to established tenants and its Megacampus platform supports cash flow durability. The balance sheet remains liquid and mostly fixed-rate, which provides financial flexibility.

This real estate investment trust (REIT) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share is now pegged at $6.40.



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Factors Behind ARE’s Share Price Rise

Alexandria’s primary emphasis is on the development of Class A/A+ properties strategically located within AAA innovation cluster regions. Alexandria’s Megacampus platform represented 78% of annual rental revenues in effect as of March 31, 2026, keeping the portfolio concentrated in the deepest U.S. life science clusters. Leasing volume in first-quarter 2026 was 647,356 RSF, and 72% of activity came from the existing tenant base, reflecting tenant stickiness in mission-critical lab space.

The company’s Class A/A+ properties in AAA locations are experiencing high demand, aiding occupancy levels and rent growth. As of March 31, 2026, investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants accounted for 55% of annual rental revenues in effect, and the weighted-average remaining lease term was 7.5 years for all tenants and 9.9 years for the top 20. Alexandria reported 97% of leases contain annual rent escalations, supporting contractual revenue growth over time.

Alexandria’s near-term development and redevelopment deliveries are positioned to add incremental NOI as initial free rent burns off and space is placed into service. Management’s pipeline disclosures indicate projects expected to be placed into service from second-quarter 2026 through fourth-quarter 2026 are 93% leased or negotiating, supporting its expectation for $92 million of incremental annual NOI by fourth-quarter 2026.

Alexandria has adequate financial flexibility to cushion and enhance its market position. The company had $4.17 billion of liquidity as of the end of the first quarter of 2026 and maintained its fourth-quarter 2026 annualized leverage target of 5.6X to 6.2X net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA. The company’s 96.4% of debt was fixed-rate, with a 10.0-year weighted-average remaining term. ARE enjoys credit ratings of Baa1 and BBB+ from Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings, respectively. This renders access to the debt market at favorable costs, positioning it well to bank on growth opportunities.

Risks Likely to Affect ARE’s Positive Trend

Risks for Alexandria include lower occupancy after expirations, negative renewal spreads and muted biotech demand. Additional pressure comes from development timing risk and higher interest costs.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Vornado Realty Trust VNO and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNO’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised upward by a cent to $2.34 over the past month.

The consensus estimate for WPC’s 2026 FFO per share has been raised northward 1.3% over the past two months to $5.28.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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