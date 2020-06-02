Alexandria Rewards Investors With 3% Sequential Dividend Hike

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE has announced a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, reflecting an increase of about 3% from its earlier payment of $1.03 per share on Mar 31, 2020. The increased dividend will be paid on Jul 15, to shareholders of record as of Jun 30, 2020.

Based on the increased rate, the annual dividend comes to $4.12 a share, resulting in an annualized yield of about 2.7%, considering Alexandria’s closing price of $154.10 on Jun 1.

This hike in dividend also represents a 6% year-over-year increase from Jun 30, 2019. The company’s low dividend payout ratio of 58% for the first quarter, along with strong net cash flow from high-quality assets, aided this hike in dividend.

Alexandria focuses on Class A properties concentrated in urban campuses, primarily for the life-science and technology entities. The dynamic setting adds to the productivity and efficiency of the tenants, which in turn, ensures steady rental revenues for the company.

As of first-quarter 2020, investment-grade or publicly-traded large-cap tenants accounted for 51% of annual rental revenues in effect. Furthermore, 74% of the annual rental revenues are from Class A properties in AAA locations. Weighted-average remaining lease term of all tenants is 7.8 years. For its top 20 tenants, it is 11.4 years.

Moreover, the company’s liquidity position is comforting, with about $4 billion of liquidity in April with an additional unsecured senior line worth $750 million. Also, the company has no debt maturities until 2023 and has a weighted average debt maturity of 10.3 years. Additionally, with the company’s lower payout ratio compared with the industry’s, its dividends are likely to be sustainable.

However, the company has revised its guidance for full year funds from operations (FFO) per share in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the company expects a decline in revenues from its retail tenancy and transient/short-term parking business with reduced construction spends for the year.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, have depreciated 4.7% so far this year, while its industry has declined 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

