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Alexandria Real Estate Q2 Loss Narrows

August 03, 2026 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), a life science-focused real estate investment trust, on Monday reported a second-quarter net loss, which narrowed compared to last year's loss.

The company reported a second-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $73.7 million, or $0.43 per share, compared with a net loss of $109.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Funds from operations or FFO attributable to common stockholders declined to $296.1 million or $1.73 per share, from $396.4 million or $2.33 per share a year earlier.

Second-quarter total revenue decreased to $662.8 million from $762.0 million in the prior year. Rental income declined to $643.2 million from $737.3 million.

The company said second-quarter results included impairment charges on certain real estate assets held for sale.

For fiscal 2026, the company tightened its guidance for adjusted FFO to a range of $6.35 to $6.45 per share from its previous outlook of $6.30 to $6.50 per share, while maintaining the midpoint at $6.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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