Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $135 from $140 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) to $135 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The life sciences real estate market is “navigating a complex landscape,” but improving biotech fundraising, expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cutting cycle over the next 12-18 months, and declining supply heading into 2025 suggest investors “should begin to have cautious optimism,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Healthpeak Properties and Alexandria Real Estate are best positioned to benefit from this improving outlook. It believes both companies will gain share as the sector continues to adjust to a normalized demand curve.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.