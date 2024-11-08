Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $130 from $137 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) to $130 from $137 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm finds the valuation attractive for a unique portfolio and platform. However, they increased the risk rating due to the number of moving parts as the company looks to shed non-core assets to fund the large development pipeline and recapture space to expand mega campuses.

