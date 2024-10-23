Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $120 from $130 at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered the firm’s price target on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) to $120 from $130 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes Alexandria Real Estate reported a footnote-heavy Q3 result involving the impact from future asset sales, lease expirations, asset-specific strategy shifts to redevelopment, and expected NOI downtimes that Wedbush thinks may make FFO growth out of reach for 2025.

