Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $110 from $120 at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered the firm’s price target on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) to $110 from $120 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Alexandria Real Estate’s investor day event outlined a still-challenged fundamental backdrop but with an eye toward an eventual inflection point driven by a methodical decline in life science supply, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is processing another set of hurdles to clear.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.