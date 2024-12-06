News & Insights

Stocks
ARE

Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $110 from $120 at Wedbush

December 06, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush lowered the firm’s price target on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) to $110 from $120 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Alexandria Real Estate’s investor day event outlined a still-challenged fundamental backdrop but with an eye toward an eventual inflection point driven by a methodical decline in life science supply, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is processing another set of hurdles to clear.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.