Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $110 from $120 at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered the firm’s price target on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) to $110 from $120 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Alexandria Real Estate’s investor day event outlined a still-challenged fundamental backdrop but with an eye toward an eventual inflection point driven by a methodical decline in life science supply, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is processing another set of hurdles to clear.

