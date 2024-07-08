Alexandria Real Estate Equities Takes Over #24 Spot From NVIDIA Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) has taken over the #24 spot from NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc versus NVIDIA Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ARE plotted in blue; NVDA plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ARE vs. NVDA:

ARE is currently trading down about 0.4%, while NVDA is up about 2% midday Monday.

