News & Insights

Markets
ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Takes Over #24 Spot From NVIDIA Corp

July 08, 2024 — 11:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) has taken over the #24 spot from NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc versus NVIDIA Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ARE plotted in blue; NVDA plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ARE vs. NVDA:

ARE,NVDA Relative Performance Chart

ARE is currently trading down about 0.4%, while NVDA is up about 2% midday Monday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 LIDR Insider Buying
 MKC Dividend History
 EWX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARE
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.