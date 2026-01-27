Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q4 25 Earning Conference Call At 2:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will host a conference call at 2:00 PM ET on January 27, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.are.com/webcasts

To listen to the call, dial (833) 366-1125 (U.S./Canada) or (412) 902-6738 (international).

For a replay call, dial (855) 669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and enter access code 4730896.

