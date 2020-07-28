Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 3:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will host a conference call at 3:00 PM ET on July 28, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.are.com/webcasts

To listen to the call, dial 833-366-1125 (US) or 412-902-6738 (International).

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (US) or 412-317-0088 (International), Access code 10143904.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.