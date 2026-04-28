Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 2:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will host a conference call at 2:00 PM ET on April 28, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.are.com/news-events-and-webcasts/event-calendar/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (833) 366-1125 (US) or (412) 902-6738 (international).

For a replay call, dial (855) 669-9658 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International), access code 8933833.

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