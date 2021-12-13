Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) shareholder returns have been impressive, earning 126% in 5 years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 96% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 23% share price gain over twelve months.

Since the stock has added US$1.4b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Alexandria Real Estate Equities moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Alexandria Real Estate Equities share price has gained 73% in three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 12% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 20% average annual increase in the share price over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ARE Earnings Per Share Growth December 13th 2021

We know that Alexandria Real Estate Equities has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Alexandria Real Estate Equities the TSR over the last 5 years was 126%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Alexandria Real Estate Equities shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 18%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Alexandria Real Estate Equities (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

