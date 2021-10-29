Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARE) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE:ARE) stock is up by a considerable 7.5% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Alexandria Real Estate Equities' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is:

6.0% = US$1.0b ÷ US$17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Earnings Growth And 6.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Alexandria Real Estate Equities' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.8%. Looking at Alexandria Real Estate Equities' exceptional 50% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Alexandria Real Estate Equities' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.2%.

NYSE:ARE Past Earnings Growth October 29th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ARE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ARE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 49%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 51%. So it seems that Alexandria Real Estate Equities is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 52%. Regardless, Alexandria Real Estate Equities' ROE is speculated to decline to 3.0% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Alexandria Real Estate Equities has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



