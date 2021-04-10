Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARE) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already know that Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE:ARE) stock increased by 4.2% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Alexandria Real Estate Equities' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is:

6.2% = US$827m ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Earnings Growth And 6.2% ROE

At first glance, Alexandria Real Estate Equities' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 5.0%, is definitely interesting. Particularly, the substantial 48% net income growth seen by Alexandria Real Estate Equities over the past five years is impressive . Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

We then compared Alexandria Real Estate Equities' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:ARE Past Earnings Growth April 10th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ARE? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 51%. This means that it has only 49% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Besides, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 59%. Still, forecasts suggest that Alexandria Real Estate Equities' future ROE will drop to 2.9% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Alexandria Real Estate Equities has some positive attributes. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

