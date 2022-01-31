Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $72.80 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $435.92 million, or $3.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303.63 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to $576.92 million from $463.72 million last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

