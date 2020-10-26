Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE):

-Earnings: $79.33 million in Q3 vs. -$49.77 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.63 in Q3 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.74 million or $1.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.57 per share -Revenue: $545.04 million in Q3 vs. $390.48 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.29 to $7.31

