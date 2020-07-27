Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $226.60 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $76.33 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $436.96 million from $373.86 million last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $226.60 Mln. vs. $76.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $436.96 Mln vs. $373.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.08

