Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE):

Earnings: -$151.7 million in Q1 vs. $6.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.96 in Q1 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $615.1 million in Q1 vs. $479.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.08 to $1.18

