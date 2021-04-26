Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $6.11 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $16.84 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $262.99 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $479.85 million from $439.92 million last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $262.99 Mln. vs. $221.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $479.85 Mln vs. $439.92 Mln last year.

