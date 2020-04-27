Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $16.8 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $123.6 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221.4 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $430.9 million from $358.8 million last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $221.4 Mln. vs. $189.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.82 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $430.9 Mln vs. $358.8 Mln last year.

