Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) insiders who sold US$43m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$30b

Insiders at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) sold US$43m worth of stock at an average price of US$191 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$2.7b after price dropped by 8.1% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & CFO, Dean Shigenaga, sold US$5.4m worth of shares at a price of US$200 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$190. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ARE Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Insider Ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders own about US$341m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Alexandria Real Estate Equities insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

