Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.0% to US$152 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Sales came in at US$545m, beating expectations by a remarkable 21%, while statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.63, missing estimates by an equally remarkable 29%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ARE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Alexandria Real Estate Equities' seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.96b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 33% to US$2.91 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.69 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$184, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Alexandria Real Estate Equities analyst has a price target of US$204 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$165. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Alexandria Real Estate Equities' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.2% increase next year well below the historical 16%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 185 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Alexandria Real Estate Equities' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Alexandria Real Estate Equities following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Alexandria Real Estate Equities going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.