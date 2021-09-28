Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.66% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $192.17, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARE was $192.17, representing a -8.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.76 and a 28.05% increase over the 52 week low of $150.08.

ARE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.54. Zacks Investment Research reports ARE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.51%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the are Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD)

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRI with an increase of 7.9% over the last 100 days. GBLD has the highest percent weighting of ARE at 9.32%.

