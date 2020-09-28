Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $158.5, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARE was $158.5, representing a -10.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $177.70 and a 45.12% increase over the 52 week low of $109.22.

ARE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports ARE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.43%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBRE)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USRT with an increase of 5.95% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of ARE at 3.33%.

