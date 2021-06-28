Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $184.67, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARE was $184.67, representing a -4.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.99 and a 23.05% increase over the 52 week low of $150.08.

ARE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.75. Zacks Investment Research reports ARE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.21%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARE as a top-10 holding:

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (ARE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (ARE)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (ARE)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (ARE)

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (ARE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWR with an increase of 20.78% over the last 100 days. GQRE has the highest percent weighting of ARE at 2.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.