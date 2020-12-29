Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $175.87, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARE was $175.87, representing a -2.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.79 and a 61.02% increase over the 52 week low of $109.22.

ARE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports ARE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.89%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ICF)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 9.47% over the last 100 days. ICF has the highest percent weighting of ARE at 3.9%.

