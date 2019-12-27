Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $160.03, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARE was $160.03, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $163.51 and a 44.61% increase over the 52 week low of $110.66.

ARE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ARE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.66%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 3.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARE at 3.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.