Alexandria Real Estate Equities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ARE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $153.17, changing hands as high as $156.45 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARE's low point in its 52 week range is $109.22 per share, with $175.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.14. The ARE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

