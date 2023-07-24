Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) reported revenue of $713.9 million, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.24, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699.19 million, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alexandria Real Estate Equities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Other income : $9.56 million versus $7.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9.56 million versus $7.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Rental : $704.34 million versus $692.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $704.34 million versus $692.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.51 compared to the $0.68 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.