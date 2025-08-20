Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Down 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE). Shares have lost about 3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alexandria Real Estate Equities due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Alexandria’s Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Occupancy Declines

Alexandria reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share of $2.33, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. This compared unfavorably to the AFFO per share of $2.36 reported in the prior year.

Results reflected decent leasing activity and rental rate growth. However, lower occupancy and higher interest expenses year over year undermined the results to some extent.

Total revenues of $762 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $750.7 million. However, the figure decreased marginally year over year.

Behind the Headlines

Alexandria’s total leasing activity aggregated 769,815 RSF of space in the second quarter, reflecting healthy demand for its high-quality office/laboratory space. Of this, lease renewals and re-leasing of space amounted to 483,409 RSF, while leasing of development and redevelopment space totaled 131,768 RSF.

The company registered rental rate growth of 5.5% during the quarter. On a cash basis, the rental rate increased 6.1%. The occupancy of operating properties in North America was 90.8% as of June 30, 2025, down 0.9% from the prior quarter and 3.8% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was 91%.

On a year-over-year basis, same-property NOI decreased 5.4%. It improved 2% on a cash basis. The change in same-property NOI was due to lease expirations totaling 768,080 RSF at six properties across four submarkets. Same-property NOI changes, excluding the impact of these lease expirations, were a 2.1% decrease and a 6.5% increase on a cash basis.

In the reported quarter, investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants accounted for 53% of the annual rental revenues in effect. The weighted average remaining lease term of all tenants is 7.4 years. For Alexandria’s top 20 tenants, it is 9.4 years. As of June 30, 2025, the tenant receivable balance was $6.3 million.

As of June 30, 2025, Alexandria’s share of completed and pending dispositions and sales of partial interests totaled $785.4 million. During the second quarter, Alexandria placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 217,774 RSF, which are 90% occupied across three submarkets, delivering $15 million of incremental annual NOI.

However, interest expenses jumped 20.8% year over year to $55.3 million.

Liquidity

The company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $520.5 million, up from $476.4 million as of March 31, 2025. It had $4.6 billion of liquidity at the end of the reported quarter.

The net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA was 5.9X, and the fixed-charge coverage was 4.1X on an annualized basis. Its weighted average remaining term of debt was 12 years.

2025 Guidance

Alexandria has maintained its 2025 outlook. The company expects its 2025 AFFO per share to be between $9.16-$9.36. The FFO midpoint stands at $9.26.

The company expects occupancy of operating properties in North America to be between 90.9% and 92.5%. Same-property NOI growth on a cash basis is projected in the range of negative 1.2%-0.8%.

Dispositions and sales of partial interests are estimated between $1.45 and 2.45 billion. Acquisitions and other opportunistic uses of capital are estimated at $208 million at the midpoint.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Over the past month, Prologis (PLD), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Prologis reported revenues of $2.03 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.3%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares with $1.34 a year ago.

Prologis is expected to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, representing no change from the year-ago quarter. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.5%.

Prologis has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.