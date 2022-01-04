Markets
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 7 Mln Shares At $210.00/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 7 million shares of the company's common stock at a price of $210.00 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements.

The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.05 million additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about January 7, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company has entered into forward sale agreements with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Royal Bank of Canada with respect to 7 million shares of its common stock.

