Markets
ARE

Alexandria Raises Full-year Outlook; Signs A 15-year Full Binding Lease With Moderna

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - California-based real estate company Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), on Monday raised its full-year earnings outlook to $3.91 to $3.93 per share. On an adjusted basis, the company forecast for the earnings is between $7.74 and $7.76 per share. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting earnings of $3.78 per share for the full year. Previously, the company expected earnings of $3.46 to $3.54 per share, or $7.71 to $7.79 per share excluding special items. Alexandria also reported signing a 15-year deal with a pharmaceutical company, Moderna, Inc (MRNA) to construct, develop and manage the company’s research and development facility at 325 Binney Street. The facility is going to be a 462,100 RSF property and will also be the most sustainable laboratory facility in Cambridge. This is the biggest life-science deal Alexandria Real Estate has signed in the history of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular