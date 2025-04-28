ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Earnings Results: $ARE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES ($ARE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $2.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.68 by $1.62. The company also reported revenue of $758,200,000, missing estimates of $759,066,762 by $-866,762.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Insider Trading Activity
ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES insiders have traded $ARE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDRES GAVINET (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,999 shares for an estimated $2,085,596.
- DANIEL J RYAN (Co-President and RMD) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,100
- PETER M MOGLIA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,022,600
- HUNTER KASS (Co-President and RMD) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $530,650
- MADELEINE THORP ALSBROOK (EVP - Talent Management) sold 4,360 shares for an estimated $446,202
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,624,163 shares (+212.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $548,637,100
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,351,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,958,530
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,534,883 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,727,836
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,468,644 shares (+1038.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,266,222
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,411,974 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,738,063
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,290,871 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,924,466
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,037,413 shares (+67.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,199,638
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ARE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.