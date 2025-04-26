ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ARE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES ($ARE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $759,066,762 and earnings of $0.68 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Insider Trading Activity

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES insiders have traded $ARE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRES GAVINET (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,999 shares for an estimated $2,085,596 .

. DANIEL J RYAN (Co-President and RMD) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,100

PETER M MOGLIA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,022,600

HUNTER KASS (Co-President and RMD) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $530,650

MADELEINE THORP ALSBROOK (EVP - Talent Management) sold 4,360 shares for an estimated $446,202

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.