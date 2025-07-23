Key Points - Funds from operations (Non-GAAP) were $2.33 per share, far exceeding the $0.59 consensus estimate.

- Revenue reached $762 million, ahead of expectations, but net results swung to a loss due to large asset impairments.

- North American occupancy declined to 90.8 %, marking a continued dip from the previous year's 94.6 %.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), a real estate investment trust specializing in life sciences campuses, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 21, 2025. The company reported adjusted funds from operations (a measure used by real estate investment trusts to gauge cash flow available for distributions) of $2.33 per share, far above the $0.59 per share analyst estimate. Revenue arrived at $762 million, topping expectations as well. However, the quarter saw a net loss per share of ($0.64), flipped from last year’s $0.25 profit, primarily due to asset impairment charges. Overall, the quarter displayed strong cost controls and ongoing operational progress, even as the occupancy rate continued to slip and non-cash charges weighed on earnings.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Funds From Operations per Share – Diluted, As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $2.33 $0.59 $2.36 (1.3 %) Earnings per Share – Diluted (GAAP) ($0.64) $0.59 $0.25 n/a Revenue (GAAP) $762 million $745 million $767 million (0.6 %) Operating Margin 71 % 72 % (1.0) pp Occupancy of Operating Properties – North America 90.8 % 94.6 % (3.8) pp

Business Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Alexandria Real Estate Equities owns, develops, and operates office and laboratory properties built for the life sciences industry. Its campuses are concentrated in major innovation hubs like Boston, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Most of its rental revenue comes from so-called "Megacampus" properties, large-scale campuses clustered in top-tier industry locations.

The company’s business model relies on providing high-quality, adaptable buildings to tenants ranging from large multinational pharmaceutical companies to growing biotech start-ups. Alexandria’s main priorities have been maintaining high occupancy through top-tier clusters, diversifying its tenant base, continuing development of new properties, and preserving a conservative financial profile with ample liquidity. Achieving high lease rates and managing costs are also critical success factors.

Quarterly Highlights and Operating Performance

This quarter, Alexandria’s adjusted funds from operations came in well above expectations. The surge was supported by disciplined cost controls, strong execution in portfolio operations, and realized gains in non-real estate investments. Operating margin held steady at 71 %, just one percentage point below last year. General and administrative costs dropped by more than one-third compared to the first half of last year, and now account for just 6.3 % of net operating income -- the lowest in a decade for the company.

Despite the strong underlying operational performance, net results swung to a loss due to $129.6 million in real estate impairment charges, with additional investment losses also weighing on the bottom line. These charges mostly reflect changing valuations on non-core land holdings and properties that no longer fit within the core strategic clusters. Asset impairments were a substantial increase over the $30.8 million recognized a year ago and signal ongoing sector-wide value pressures.

Portfolio-wide occupancy in North America continued to decline, falling to 90.8 %. This figure has trended lower from 94.6 % a year prior and reflects a cautious demand environment in the life sciences real estate sector. The company notes that while overall occupancy has slipped, key "Megacampus" properties kept a 91 % occupancy rate -- a notable 17-percentage-point premium over the average in its main coastal markets. The leasing environment remains competitive, with tenants taking longer to commit to new space as industry funding and expansion plans moderate.

Leasing activity was solid, highlighted by the largest-ever life sciences lease in Alexandria’s history (466,598 rentable square feet over a 16-year term) for a credit-rated tenant in San Diego. About 97 % of leases in the portfolio have annual rent escalators built in, supporting future growth. Tenant rent collections in the period remained extremely robust at 99.9 %, and 53 % of annual rent comes from investment-grade or large-cap tenants, helping provide income stability.

Development activity delivered 217,774 square feet of new projects in the quarter, with 90 % leased upon completion. Looking ahead, a significant development and redevelopment pipeline is in progress -- projects slated for delivery by the end of 2026 are already 84 % leased or in negotiations. However, Alexandria is increasingly relying on asset sales, particularly land sales, to fund future expansion. About $785 million in dispositions were completed or pending by late July. The company expects up to $1.95 billion in asset sales for the year. This program, often called “asset recycling,” supports continued investment in core mega campuses as opposed to spreading capital more thinly.

One-time factors impacting results include the large impairment charges already mentioned, as well as a partial pause in new development on some land bank projects. For these, capitalized interest (the cost of debt used to fund construction that is temporarily recorded as an asset) has been suspended until construction resumes, which may lead to higher reported expenses if projects remain on hold for long periods. No share repurchases occurred in the quarter, but a $241.8 million authorization remains available.

On the dividend front, Alexandria increased its quarterly dividend to $1.32 per share, up from $1.30 in the prior-year quarter. This continues its trend of regular dividend hikes. The current payout ratio sits at 57 %, balancing ongoing payouts with retained cash for investments. At quarter end, the dividend yield stood at 7.3 %.

Looking Forward: Outlook and Investor Considerations

Alexandria provided updated 2025 financial guidance. Adjusted funds from operations per share is now projected at $9.16 to $9.36 for the year, with the midpoint of $9.26 unchanged. This implies continued cash flow strength despite a lowered guidance for GAAP net income, now targeted at $0.40 to $0.60 per share due to the impairment charges seen so far. For occupancy, the company expects North American rates at year-end between 90.9 % and 92.5 %. Rental rate growth on new and renewed leases is expected to be as high as 17 % (GAAP), with somewhat lower increases on a cash basis.

The company signaled that it expects a choppy operating environment in the near term. No specific forecast was provided for a rebound in tenant demand, with leadership stating, “the estimate we put out there is our best estimate with the facts that we know today.” Key areas of uncertainty are the pace of leasing decisions by life science companies, the level of venture and public funding for potential tenants, and continued market valuation pressures that could prompt further impairments or adjust capital spending plans. Management noted that disposition activity (especially land sales) remains robust, which should provide funding flexibility for its planned investments.

Investors should monitor upcoming progress on asset sales, execution of the development pipeline, rental rate growth, and occupancy stabilization, especially within its mega campuses. Conditions in the broader life sciences sector -- such as funding availability, drug approval cycles, and public market sentiment -- are also likely to play an important role in shaping Alexandria’s near-term results. The company’s active balance sheet management, focus on high-credit tenants, and disciplined development pace provide some stability in a sector facing both structural strengths and temporary headwinds.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.