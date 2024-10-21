Alexandria narrows FY24 adjusted FFO view to $9.45-$9.49 from $9.41-$9.53

Consensus is for FY24 FFO $9.47. Sees FY24 same property performance net operating income changes 0.5%-2.5 % and net operating income changes cash basis 3.0%-5.0%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ARE:
- Alexandria Real Estate reports Q3 adjusted FFO $2.37, consensus $2.38
- Alexandria Real Estate options imply 2.0% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 21, 2024
- Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $135 from $140 at Deutsche Bank
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.