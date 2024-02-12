Alexander's Q4 Adj. FFO Increase, Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Real estate company, Alexander's, Inc. (ALX), Monday announced an increase in adjusted Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.

On an adjusted basis, FFO rose to $25.6 million or $4.99 per share from $20.6 million or $4.03 per share last year.

Earnings increased to $16.3 million or $3.17 per share from $13.2 million or $2.57 per share prior year.

Revenue stood at $62.9 million versus $53.04 million from the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Alexander's stock is climbing 3.50 percent, to $230 over the previous close of $222.22 on a volume of 3,042 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.