Alexander's Q4 Adj. FFO Increase, Stock Gains

February 12, 2024 — 10:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Real estate company, Alexander's, Inc. (ALX), Monday announced an increase in adjusted Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.

On an adjusted basis, FFO rose to $25.6 million or $4.99 per share from $20.6 million or $4.03 per share last year.

Earnings increased to $16.3 million or $3.17 per share from $13.2 million or $2.57 per share prior year.

Revenue stood at $62.9 million versus $53.04 million from the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Alexander's stock is climbing 3.50 percent, to $230 over the previous close of $222.22 on a volume of 3,042 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
