Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $4.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ALX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $240.24, the dividend yield is 7.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALX was $240.24, representing a -32.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $353.55 and a 7.72% increase over the 52 week low of $223.03.

ALX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ALX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ALX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.5%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALX as a top-10 holding:

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDGE with an decrease of -10.55% over the last 100 days.

