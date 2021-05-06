Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that ALX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $279.99, the dividend yield is 6.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALX was $279.99, representing a -9.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $308.39 and a 25.54% increase over the 52 week low of $223.03.

ALX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ALX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ALX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.55%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALX as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 50.87% over the last 100 days.

