Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ALX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALX was $271.31, representing a -20.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $342.15 and a 21.65% increase over the 52 week low of $223.03.

ALX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ALX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ALX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.5%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALX as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 8.76% over the last 100 days.

