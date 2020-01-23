Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $4.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ALX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALX was $346.2, representing a -12.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $394.70 and a 11.04% increase over the 52 week low of $311.77.

ALX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ALX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

