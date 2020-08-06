Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $4.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ALX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $261.47, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALX was $261.47, representing a -33.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $391.75 and a 17.24% increase over the 52 week low of $223.03.

ALX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ALX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.34. Zacks Investment Research reports ALX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.69%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALX Dividend History page.

