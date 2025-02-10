Alexander's, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Alexander's, Inc. reports decreased net income and funds from operations for Q4 and the full year 2024 compared to 2023.

Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) announced its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024 in a press release dated February 10, 2025. For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net income of $12.3 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, down from $16.3 million or $3.17 the previous year. Funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter were $20.8 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, net income totaled $43.4 million, or $8.46 per diluted share, sharply down from $102.4 million, or $19.97 per diluted share, for 2023, which included a significant gain from the sale of a property. Full-year FFO was reported at $78.0 million, or $15.19 per diluted share, slightly lower than $81.1 million or $15.80 in 2023. The company, which operates five properties in New York City, provided insights into the potential risks affecting future performance.

Alexander's, Inc. reported revenues of $226.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting a slight increase compared to $224.9 million for the previous year.



The company maintained a consistent number of weighted average shares outstanding, indicating stability in its equity base.



Despite a decrease in net income, FFO (non-GAAP) for the year was reported at $78.0 million, demonstrating ongoing operational performance within the real estate sector.

Significant decline in net income, with a decrease from $102.4 million in 2023 to $43.4 million in 2024, raising concerns about the company's profitability.

Decrease in funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share, falling from $15.80 in 2023 to $15.19 in 2024, indicating worsening operational efficiency.

Fourth quarter net income decreased by $4 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year, potentially signaling ongoing financial challenges.

What were Alexander's, Inc. net income figures for Q4 2024?

Net income for Q4 2024 was $12.3 million, or $2.39 per diluted share.

How did Alexander's, Inc. perform financially in 2024?

Net income for 2024 was $43.4 million, down from $102.4 million in 2023.

What are the FFO figures for Alexander's, Inc. in 2024?

Funds from operations for 2024 were $78.0 million, compared to $81.1 million in 2023.

What is the significance of FFO for Alexander's, Inc.?

FFO is used to assess operating performance, excluding depreciation and gains from asset sales.

Where can I find Alexander's, Inc. annual financial reports?

You can find annual financial reports and filings on the investor relations section of Alexander's, Inc. website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER’S, INC. (New York Stock Exchange: ALX) filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 today and reported:











Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results











Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $12.3 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $16.3 million, or $3.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.





Funds from operations (“FFO”) (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $20.8 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $4.99 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.











Year Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results











Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $43.4 million, or $8.46 per diluted share, compared to $102.4 million, or $19.97 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 included $54.0 million, or $10.52 per diluted share, of income as a result of a net gain from the sale of the Rego Park III land parcel.





FFO (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $78.0 million, or $15.19 per diluted share, compared to $81.1 million, or $15.80 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.







CONTACT:







GARY HANSEN





(201) 587-8541





Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, and general competitive factors.

















(tables to follow)









































ALEXANDER'S, INC.

















FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED













DECEMBER 31,









2024 AND 2023





















Below is a table of selected financial results.



























QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31,











(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







2024





















2023







































Revenues





$





55,910













$





62,935

































Net Income





$





12,277













$





16,286

































Net income per common share - basic and diluted





$





2.39













$





3.17

































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted









5,133,534

















5,130,678

































FFO (non-GAAP)





$





20,845













$





25,603

































FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)





$





4.06













$





4.99

































Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share









5,133,534

















5,130,678





































































The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):



























QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31,











(Amount in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







2024





















2023







































Net Income





$





12,277













$





16,286













Depreciation and amortization of real property









8,568

















9,317













FFO (non-GAAP)





$





20,845













$





25,603

































FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)





$





4.06













$





4.99

































Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share









5,133,534

















5,130,678









































































ALEXANDER'S, INC.

















FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED













DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023





















Below is a table of selected financial results.



























YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,











(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







2024





















2023







































Revenues





$





226,374













$





224,962

































Net Income





$





43,444













$





102,413

































Net income per common share - basic and diluted





$





8.46













$





19.97

































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted









5,132,418

















5,129,330

































FFO (non-GAAP)





$





77,968













$





81,067

































FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)





$





15.19













$





15.80

































Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share









5,132,418

















5,129,330





































































The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):



























YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,











(Amount in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







2024





















2023































Net Income





$





43,444













$





102,413













Depreciation and amortization of real property









34,524

















32,606













Net gain on sale of real estate









—

















(53,952





)









FFO (non-GAAP)





$





77,968













$





81,067

































FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)





$





15.19













$





15.80

































Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share









5,132,418

















5,129,330

















































FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is provided above.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.