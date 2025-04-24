Alexander’s, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 5, 2025

Alexander’s, Inc. will release its Q1 earnings on May 5, 2025, with a conference call on May 6.

Alexander’s, Inc. announced its plans to file its quarterly report on Form 10Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its first quarter earnings on May 5, 2025, before the market opens. Vornado Realty Trust, which manages Alexander's operations, will hold a quarterlyearnings conference calland audio webcast on May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, where information about Alexander’s may be discussed. Access to the call will be available via telephone and a live webcast on Vornado's Investor Relations website. The release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could impact future results.

Potential Positives

Alexander’s, Inc. will be filing its quarterly report on Form 10Q, providing transparency and accountability to investors regarding its financial performance for the first quarter of 2025.

The upcoming earnings release and conference call scheduled for May 5 and 6, 2025, respectively, will allow investors and analysts to gain insights into the company's operations and performance, fostering engagement and communication with stakeholders.

The press release highlights the structured approach to investor relations, including a dedicated audio webcast and call access information, which enhances accessibility for all interested parties.

Alexander’s, Inc. is positioned within the significant New York City real estate market, which may offer growth opportunities and attract investor interest due to its prime location and property holdings.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of filing a quarterly report may indicate a lack of timely reporting, which can raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and operational efficiency.

The reliance on Vornado Realty Trust for operations and financial management could imply a dependency that might pose risks to Alexander’s operational stability.

The numerous forward-looking statements accompanied by a warning about risks and uncertainties could indicate potential challenges ahead, which might concern investors about the company’s future performance.

FAQ

When will Alexander's, Inc. release its quarterly report?

Alexander's, Inc. will file its quarterly report on Form 10Q on May 5, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the quarterlyearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 for domestic calls or 412-317-6061 for international calls.

What time is the quarterlyearnings conference callscheduled?

The quarterlyearnings conference callis scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

A live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on Vornado’s website in the Investor Relations section.

What does Alexander's, Inc. focus on in its business operations?

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that manages five properties in New York City.

Full Release



PARAMUS, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its first quarter earnings release on Monday, May 5, 2025, before the New York Stock Exchange opens.





Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterlyearnings conference calland an audio webcast on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 1149171. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.





Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has five properties in New York City.







CONTACT:







GARY HANSEN





(201) 587-8541





Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. Currently, some of the factors are the interest rate fluctuations and effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section.



